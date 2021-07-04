The Fourth of July sees another strong MLB DFS slate, as Sunday's lineup features several marquee matchups. Among the potential MLB DFS picks to consider is Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league with 30 home runs and is third with 66 RBIs heading into a home matchup against the woeful Baltimore Orioles. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is almost as impressive, having smacked 27 homers and driven in 69 runs heading into a home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Saturday, McClure included Rockies shortstop Trevor Story as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Story went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, producing over 20 points on DraftKings and nearly 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Bryant is hitting .276 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs this season. Bryant went 3-for-5 with a solo home run on Saturday against the Reds.

Bryant has abused Cincinnati all season, homering four times, doubling twice, driving in eight runs and scoring seven times in eight games against the Reds in 2021. Bryant has also performed better on the road this season, hitting 11 of his home runs, slugging 143 points higher and compiling an OPS 142 points higher than he has at Wrigley Field. But why does McClure really love Bryant on Sunday? He has dominated Reds starter Wade Miley to the tune of two home runs, a double and three RBIs in his career.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Tatis is hitting .301 with 26 home runs and 57 RBIs in 2021. Tatis went 1-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday against the Phillies.

Tatis' power continues to provide dividends for both the Padres and MLB DFS owners, as he ranks third in the majors in homers and second with a 1.079 OPS. Tatis has also smacked 16 doubles and walked 35 times in 2021, consistently delivering on his pricey MLB DFS price tag. Tatis also feasts off right-handers like Phillies starter Vince Velasquez, belting 22 of his home runs and driving in 48 of his runs against righties.

