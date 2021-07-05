The push to the MLB All-Star Game continues Monday with an 11-game MLB DFS slate. The Dodgers-Marlins matchup as some MLB DFS picks to consider, as Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA, 101 strikeouts) faces Miami left-hander Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.14 ERA, 110 strikeouts) at 6:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles Angels two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani digs back in as a hitter Monday, facing Boston pitcher Martin Perez -- who has allowed just nine home runs this season.

Are either Buehler or Rogers wise choices to anchor your MLB DFS pitching rotation? And is Ohtani worth his $6,200 price on DraftKings and his $4,600 fee on FanDuel?

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Acuna is hitting .276 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. He smacked a two-run homer as part of an 8-7, 10-inning victory Sunday against the Marlins.

Acuna snapped a three-game homer-less streak with his 385-foot shot in the second inning off Miami starter Zach Thompson. The Braves begin a series against the Pirates on Monday, and Acuna has dominated Pittsburgh this season to the tune of two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in four games. The majority of Acuna's power comes off right-handers like Pittsburgh's Chase De Jong, swatting 17 of his home runs and 15 of his 18 doubles agains righties this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Bryant is hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. Bryant went 1-for-3 with a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

With 16 doubles and 48 runs scored, Bryant is pacing to finish 2021 with 31 homers, 31 doubles, 93 runs scored and 81 RBIs. Bryant feasts off left-handers like Phillies southpaw Matt Moore, slashing .349/.423/.762/1.184 against them this season. That's a 100-point jump in batting average, a 325-point leap in slugging percentage and a 413-point surge in OPS.

