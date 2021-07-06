With one week before the MLB All-Star Game, fans will get a preview of sorts as four different All-Star pitchers will take the mound as part of Tuesday's MLB DFS slate. But the focus will be on two in particular -- Shohei Ohtani of the Angels and Jacob deGrom of the Mets. Ohtani's historic two-way play has him as the AL MVP favorite while deGrom's equally impressive work on the mound could land him the NL MVP. Both are among a star-studded MLB DFS player pool with 14 games scheduled for Tuesday night.

But with Ohtani coming off his worst start of the season, how much faith should you have with plugging him into your MLB DFS lineups when he battles another All-Star in Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox? Likewise, deGrom posted his most earned runs all season in his last start, so is he worth rostering as the most expensive MLB DFS pick for Tuesday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure included Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his core picks on FanDuel. The result: Freeman went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, producing 15 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 6, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. After going 2-for-5 with a run scored in last night's game versus the Pirates, Acuna has reached base safely in 10 straight games and leads the NL with 67 runs scored. He also ranks third in home runs (23), stolen bases (16) and total bases (168).

Acuna and the Braves get a great matchup on Tuesday against right-handed starter Chad Kuhl of Pittsburgh. The fifth-year pro has struggled mightily with a 5.16 ERA and just three quality starts all season. Acuna struck out three times in Monday's game, but that may actually be good news for Tuesday's MLB DFS action. In his five previous games this year in which the Braves superstar struck out three times, he followed up by going 10-for-20 (.500) with three home runs in the next game.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies second baseman Jean Segura at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Segura is carrying a career-high .321 average into Tuesday's matchup with the Cubs which would rank third in the NL had he reached the number of required plate appearances.

Segura is on an 11-game on-base streak and is hitting .340 over that span. On Tuesday he faces former teammate Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.57) who has his highest ERA in nearly a decade. Segura is also more active on the basepaths against righties like Arrieta as five of his six stolen bases have come against right-handed pitchers. With Arrieta coming off his shortest outing of the season and Segura streaking, McClure sees this as an ideal matchup for the Phillies' second baseman.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 6, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.