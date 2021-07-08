Lost in the hype surrounding Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the MLB DFS performance put forth by Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 22-year-old, second-generation stud leads the majors with both a .341 batting average and 73 RBIs. Guerrero is also second behind Ohtani with 28 home runs heading into Toronto's Thursday matchup against the listless Baltimore Orioles.

Guerrero will cost MLB DFS owners a pretty penny Thursday, as he is going for $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Can Vladdy strike it big in Baltimore, or are there MLB DFS picks that have even more advantageous matchups Thursday in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure included Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio as one of his core picks on FanDuel. The result: Biggio doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run -- producing over 22 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Thursday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 8, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Springer is hitting .213 with five home runs and 10 RBIs this season. He went 0-for-4 on Wednesday against the Orioles.

Springer's modest returns so far don't fully reflect how strong he has been against Baltimore in 2021, as he has homered, driven in three runs and scored twice against the woeful Orioles. The three-time All-Star began 2021 on the injured list with a strained right quadriceps muscle, and played in only four games after he returned in late April before going back on the shelf. Springer's bat is a threat any time he is at the plate, and McClure loves him Thursday against Baltimore in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday includes Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Cruz is hitting .304 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs this season. Cruz went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the White Sox.

The 41-year-old Cruz is just as productive as ever, slashing .304/.377/.562/.939 and providing a 2.2 WAR for Minnesota this season. His 11 doubles through 77 games project to nearly be in line with Cruz's stellar 2019, that saw him hit .311 with 108 RBIs and a 4.3 WAR. Cruz has also seen success against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal, belting a solo homer off the left-hander.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 8, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.