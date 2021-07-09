All 30 Major League Baseball teams hit the field Friday in a loaded 15-game MLB DFS slate. That means Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will be in action, as he currently leads the bigs with 32 home runs and is third with 69 RBIs heading into a weekend road series against the Seattle Mariners. Not to be outdone, Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads MLB with a .341 batting average, is tied for second with 28 home runs and has an MLB-best 73 RBIs heading into a weekend road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ohtani will cost MLB DFS owners $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel, and Guerrero is $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel -- so rostering both of them would require a lot of fiscal responsibility elsewhere on your MLB DFS roster.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure included Indians right fielder Franmil Reyes as one of his core picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Reyes belted a three-run homer and scored another run -- producing 22 points on DraftKings and almost 32 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 9, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada at $5,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Moncada is hitting .274 with five home runs and 37 RBIs this season. He smacked a two-run triple Monday against the Twins.

Moncada has homered against the Orioles already this season, along with driving in three runs and scoring four times. And Moncada absolutely owns Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez -- doubling, homering twice and driving in five runs in 11 at-bats. To McClure, that screams "sure thing," and he recommends Moncada in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Realmuto is hitting .261 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs this season. He went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored Thursday against the Cubs.

Realmuto contributes in a variety of ways to the Phillies offense. The 30-year-old Oklahoman has already drawn 33 walks and currently sports a career-best .369 on-base percentage. Realmuto only has played 14 games against the Red Sox in his career, but he has smacked two homers, four doubles and a triple, driven in 11 runs and scored 14 times against Boston.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 9, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.