The second month of the 2021 MLB season begins on Saturday and MLB daily Fantasy players are starting to get a feel for the trends to better lock in their MLB DFS lineups. Pitching is always at a premium and the MLB DFS player pool has several upper-echelon options expected to take the ball on Saturday night. Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin May, Brandon Woodruff, Charlie Morton, Zac Gallen and Blake Snell are all slated to take the bump and all have high upside.

So which starting pitchers have matchups that can be taken advantage of on Saturday night, and who presents the best value based on today's MLB DFS pricing? And with superstars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuna, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts should you be splurging on?

On Friday, McClure had Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna as a top MLB DFS pick on FanDuel. The result: Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs on his way to returning nearly 20 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 1, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Since beginning the season with an 0-for-19 slump, Albies is 20-for-69 with five home runs, nine doubles and 14 RBIs.

His OPS is back up to .800 entering Saturday compliments of his current five-game hitting streak. Albies has three multi-hit games during that span with six total extra-base hits and five RBIs. He'll take on Blue Jays left-hander Travis Bergen on Saturday and he has a .946 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Trout has been the best player in baseball over the past decade with three American League MVPs and four other runner-up finishes while never finishing outside the top five in MVP voting since his rookie season in 2012.

And Trout is absolutely blistering again in 2021. The eight-time all-star is 9-for-17 in his last four games and he's had multiple hits in five of his last seven contests. He's now leading the American League in batting average (.425), on-base percentage (.523) and OPS (1.304) and the Mariners are scheduled to have a bullpen day on Saturday with Ljay Newsome opening. Trout has a 1.085 career OPS against Seattle.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 1, 2021

