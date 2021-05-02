All 30 Major League Baseball teams are in action Sunday, meaning the MLB DFS player pool is as deep as it gets. Several red-hot pitchers are among the top possible MLB DFS picks, with Washington starter Max Scherzer (1-32, 3.00 ERA) looking to get the better of Florida starter Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.29 ERA) and the Marlins at 1:05 p.m. ET. San Diego starter Joe Musgrove (2-2, 1.24 ERA) threw a no-hitter earlier this season, and looks to dominate again against Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14 ERA) and the Giants at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Are Scherzer, Rogers, Musgrove or Gausman primed for solid MLB DFS pitching performances Sunday? And what position players are primed for superb efforts in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure had Angels outfielder Mike Trout as a top MLB DFS pick on both sites. The result: Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored on his way to returning over 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 2, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Odor is hitting .179 with four home runs and 11 RBIs this season. That includes going 1-for-3 with a solo home runs and two runs scored Friday against the Tigers.

Odor is already producing at a higher rate in 2021 than he did in 2020 with the Rangers, a season that saw him hit .167 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 38 games. Odor is projected to smack 24 homers and 66 RBIs in 2021, which would be in line with the best efforts of his eight-year career. Odor feasts off right-handers like Detroit starter Jose Urena, hitting 113 of his 150 career home runs and driving in 341 of his 469 career runs off righties.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Acuna is hitting .348 this season and is tied for the MLB lead with nine home runs. Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Acuna's batting average is eighth in the majors, and his 19 RBIs are also in the top 20. Acuna has enjoyed a stellar week, homering twice and scoring five runs in eight games over the last seven games. Acuna delivered over 27 MLB DFS points on FanDuel against the Blue Jays on Saturday, and aims to equal it Sunday against Toronto -- a team that will be throwing its entire pitching staff at the Braves in an attempt to slow down Acuna.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 2, 2021

