Early in the 2020 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball as they've started the year with a 5-3 record after losing 114 times in 2019. Jonathan Schoop has looked like a quality addition with three home runs and seven RBIs already this season and JaCoby Jones is third in the American League with a 1.349 OPS. But MLB daily Fantasy players are wondering if Detroit's success is sustainable as they seek out value for their MLB DFS lineups on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Angels are off to a tough 2-6 start and they'll be without superstar Mike Trout for a couple days after he was placed on paternity leave on Thursday. Trout is always highly-owned in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings but owners will have to look elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool for Saturday's action. Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure identified Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu as one of his top picks. The result: LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,600 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Judge has been one of baseball's premier power hitters since bursting onto the scene with 52 home runs on his way to Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.

He's hit 27 homers in each of the last two seasons despite missing at least 50 games in each year. However, he's healthy in 2020 and he's already put his power on full display with three home runs and eight RBIs in the first six games of the season. He's homered in each of his last three games now and daily Fantasy players should ride the hot hand on Saturday as the Yankees take on the Red Sox.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The centerpiece of the Chris Sale trade finally broke out in 2019 with a .315/.367/.548 slash line with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

He's off to a smooth start in 2020 as well despite missing most of MLB Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Moncada is 7-for-24 with a home run and two doubles so far this season and he'll get to hit from his preferred left side as he takes on Royals right-hander Ronald Bolanos on Saturday.

