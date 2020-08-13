Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? ( 2:28 )

The Chicago Cubs are a sensational 12-3 so far in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 MLB season, and look to extend their lead in the NL Central on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs send out Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA) in an attempt to improve on the team's MLB-best .800 winning percentage. One Cubs and MLB DFS standout who is looking forward to seeing the Brewers again is first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who launched two home runs against Milwaukee in the season opener last month.

Are Darvish and Rizzo wise players to include in your MLB DFS lineups Thursday? Or are you better off looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool?

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure was high on Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. The result: Soto homered twice and drove in four runs. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, Aug. 13, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 13

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Harper is among the league leaders by hitting .341, and his 1.149 OPS is on track to be the best of his nine-year career. After a few years of seeing his power numbers dip, Harper's slugging percentage is now a healthy .659 -- also the best of his career.

Harper's four home runs in 13 games so far this season is one off the team lead held by J.T. Realmuto, and he has been hot in recent days. Harper has homered twice in his last three games, and delivered 4.3 MLB DFS points per thousand in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. McClure also expects Harper to feast on Baltimore starter Tom Eshelman on Thursday, who has coughed up two home runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched so far this season.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rays infielder Mike Brosseau ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Brosseau has alternated at second and third during the 2020 season. But no matter where he is in the field, he has been performing well in recent days.

Brosseau doubled, homered and drove in two runs against the Yankees on Sunday to deliver 6.4 MLB DFS points per thousand, and doubled and homered once more against the Red Sox on Tuesday for 6.4 points per thousand. Brosseau and the Rays get the Red Sox again Thursday, a team he is hitting .375 against this season. McClure advises that you lock in Brosseau at this valuable price point in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 13

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.