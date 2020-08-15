Watch Now: Takeaways From Charlie Blackmon's Incredible Start ( 1:26 )

Whether you're playing in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games or 50-50s on FanDuel (one spot) or DraftKings (two spots), selecting the right starting pitcher or pitchers for your MLB DFS lineups is imperative. And there are some intriguing options in the MLB DFS player pool for Saturday, including Dodgers starter Walker Buehler against the Angels. The 26-year-old MLB All-Star was stretched out to 87 pitches last Sunday and turned in his best performance of the season with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs.

The Nationals will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound to face the surprising Orioles on Saturday. Corbin is 2-0 so far in 2020 with a 2.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 18 innings. But can he slow down an Orioles lineup that ranks third in the American League in runs scored despite a general lack of big names? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure had Reds starter Sonny Gray at the top of his pitching rankings. The result: Gray struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one earned run. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 15

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. After breaking out with 21 home runs and 48 RBI over 309 at-bats in 83 games in 2019, Calhoun has gotten off to a slow start in 2020 and enters Saturday with an OPS of just .464 and no home runs.

However, Calhoun's .200 BABIP is nearly 60 points below his career average and his strikeout rate has actually dropped from 15.7 percent last season to 14.0 percent in 2020. He'll face a right-handed pitcher as the Rockies send German Marquez to the bump and Calhoun had an .881 OPS against righties in 2020.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Juan Soto ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). After testing positive for the coronavirus just before the start of the season, Soto has been on an absolute tear since returning to the lineup on Aug. 5.

Soto has 14 hits in his first nine games back and eight of them have gone for extra bases. He's slashing .412/.459/.941 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. In his last three games alone he's 6-for-12 with three homers and seven RBIs. On Saturday, he'll match up with Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski and Soto is 3-for-7 off of Wojciechowski with a home run, a double, a triple and three RBIs in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 15

