With 14 games on Friday's MLB schedule, 28 teams fill the MLB DFS player pool with outstanding talent. Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is still hitting at a historic pace, and he brings his MLB-best .424 batting average into a matchup at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:40 p.m. ET. And Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who leads MLB in both home runs (12) and RBIs (29) begin a home series against the Astros at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Are Blackmon and Tatis attractive MLB DFS picks Friday? Or are you better off looking elsewhere for value when you're filling out MLB DFS lineups for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Either way, it is tough to make those decisions without having the best analytics and expert advice on hand. So before making any MLB DFS picks on Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure had Astros first baseman Eric Hosmer in his lineups. The result: Hosmer hit a grand slam as the Astros set the MLB record for a grand slam in four straight games. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Friday, Aug. 21, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 21

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Ramirez is hitting .242 this season with five home runs and 18 RBIs. Ramirez also has five doubles and 19 runs scored, and is sporting an .822 OPS.

Ramirez is an attractive MLB DFS pick Friday because of the Indians' home matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Ramirez has logged all but five of his RBIs and all but seven of his hits against righties this season. Facing Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.56 ERA) is a good draw for Ramirez, and McClure sees the eight-year veteran shining Friday night.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday involves rostering Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Marte is enjoying a strong season so far, with a .343 batting average that is currently sixth in MLB. That is 58 points higher than his career average, and 14 points over his 2019 average.

Marte also has a favorable matchup Friday, as the Diamondbacks travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants. Marte hit .317 with five home runs last season against the Giants, and Giants pitcher Logan Webb is riding a two-game losing streak that hasn't seen him get out of the fourth inning in either game. Marte is available at a good price point Friday, and McClure recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 21

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.