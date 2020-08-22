Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Matt Chapman talks Fernando Tatis Jr. ( 1:56 )

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs began the first of two crosstown series on Friday, and MLB daily Fantasy players who went heavy White Sox in their MLB DFS stacks were delighted with the results. The South Siders hit six home runs with Jose Abreu hitting two homers while Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Yasmani Grandal and Danny Mendick all went deep as well. The White Sox have hit a franchise-record 24 home runs now in their last seven games, so should you be riding the wave and getting them into your MLB DFS lineups again on Saturday?

The Cubs are scheduled to send Kyle Hendricks to the mound, but Jimenez is the only White Sox player with a home run off him on the roster. The MLB DFS player pool for Saturday also includes massive stars with proven track records like Bryce Harper, Nelson Cruz, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Charlie Blackmon, so crafting an optimal MLB DFS strategy will be a major challenge. Before making any MLB DFS picks on Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

On Thursday, McClure had Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in his lineups. The result: Hosmer hit a grand slam as the Padres set the MLB record for a grand slam in four straight games. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old star was the subject of trade rumors all offseason as he approaches free agency in 2022, but the Indians ultimately held on.

Unfortunately, Lindor is off to a tough start with a .234/.293/.393 slash line so far this season. However, he does have four home runs and 12 RBIs, and his .263 BABIP is 35 points below his career average. Lindor went 2-for-5 on Friday and he'll take on Tigers starter Matthew Boyd on Saturday. Lindor has a 1.030 OPS against Boyd in 30 career plate appearances.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Betts has given the Dodgers the MVP-caliber presence in the middle of the outfield and the middle of the order that they bargained for when they traded for him and awarded him a $365 million extension.

He's slashing .293/.363/.627 on the season with nine home runs and 21 RBIs to go along with three stolen bases. Betts and the Dodgers will take on Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland on Saturday, and Betts has an .897 career OPS against left-handed pitching. He's also a perfect 37-for-37 when stealing bases off a lefty in his career so he's a clear stolen base threat for added value.

