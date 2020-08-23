Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Matt Chapman talks Fernando Tatis Jr. ( 1:56 )

After positive coronavirus tests forced the postponement of the Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets, some potentially dynamic options have been taken off the board in the MLB DFS player pool for Sunday. Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto have all been hitting well this season, but luckily all other 28 teams in the league are scheduled to play, meaning there will be some depth to make up for the fact that they're unavailable. The White Sox are one of the hottest offenses in baseball and they'll look to put a damper on a great start to the 2020 season for Yu Darvish.



Jose Abreu had 10 hits in four games from Tuesday through Friday of this week with three home runs and 10 RBIs. He's also 2-for-3 with a home run off Darvish in his career. Abreu should be a popular selection for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday as will fellow White Sox slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who has a 1.059 OPS in 25 career plate appearances against Darvish. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure had Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in his lineups. The result: Hosmer hit a grand slam as the Padres set the MLB record for a grand slam in four straight games. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 23

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old is a four-time MLB All-Star is off to a slow start in 2020. But his .263 BABIP and his 88.6 mph average exit velocity point to some positive results coming his way soon. And he'll have a solid matchup with Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal, who gave up four earned runs in two innings against the White Sox earlier this week.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Ramirez, like most of the Cleveland offense, is struggling in the early going in 2020.

But the pitching staff has been carrying them and Ramirez has still shown solid power numbers with five home runs and 18 RBIs entering the weekend. His .247 BABIP screams for better numbers coming soon as well, and the Tigers are coming off a series where they were absolutely torched by the White Sox, who scored 31 runs against them in a four-game set.

