The Philadelphia Phillies returned to action after seven days off to quarantine because of a Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak that began when the two teams were playing a series against each other. Now they'll have their Tuesday night game with the Yankees postponed as Hurricane Isaias hits the Atlantic seaboard. That takes stars like Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, J.T. Realmuto and Giancarlo Stanton out of the MLB DFS player pool for Tuesday. That will make filling out your MLB DFS lineups an even bigger challenge.

The good news for MLB daily Fantasy players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is that there will be some quality starting pitching depth on the mound on Tuesday. Shane Bieber has 27 strikeouts in his first two starts and he'll join other aces like Lucas Giolito, Jose Berrios and Charlie Morton as probable starters. Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure was high on Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The result: Arenado recorded his first home run of the season and drove in two runs. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 4

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old made his debut with the Padres back in 2015 and then platooned in their outfield and looked like a capable hitter with a .788 OPS in 2016. However, a bulging disc in his back and Tommy John surgery held him out of action for two years.

Dickerson returned in 2019 and posted an .880 OPS in San Francisco after being traded to the Giants in June. Now getting regular action, Dickerson has a .308/.379/.654 slash line through eight games in 2020 with two home runs and three RBIs. On Tuesday, he'll have the benefit of playing in hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he went 2-for-5 with a home run on Monday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Arenado again at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old has made five consecutive All-Star appearances and has won seven consecutive Gold Gloves to establish himself as one of baseball's best players.

And while he's gotten off to a slow start in 2020 (.631 OPS), he has collected at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. On Monday, Arenado hit his first home run of the season off Johnny Cueto in the sixth inning to help the Rockies to a 7-6 win and the home runs should come in bunches after Arenado hit at least 37 in each of the last five years.

