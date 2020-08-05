Watch Now: A Season Of Injuries-What Gives? ( 1:43 )

The Chicago White Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball having won six consecutive road games to move to 7-4 and their talented young offense continues to rack up hits. Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada are all hitting at least .333 with an OPS of at least .964 and that's made them popular options in the MLB DFS player pool early this season. On Wednesday, they'll head home to Guaranteed Rate Field for a matchup against the Brewers and they'll take on Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser.

Houser has successfully transitioned from the bullpen into the starting rotation in the last year and he opened the season with five innings of one-run ball against the Pirates. But can you trust him in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday against a White Sox offense that is first in the American League in hits (114) and second in runs (59)? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure was high on Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The result: Arenado recorded his second home run of the season and scored twice. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Giants first baseman Brandon Belt at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 32-year-old is off to a slow start in 2020, going 2-for-13 in his first four appearances of the season. However, he's been able to buoy those struggles by drawing five walks to give him a solid .389 OBP so far in 2020.

On Wednesday, he'll get a dream matchup against Rockies right-hander Jon Gray in hitter-friendly Coors Field. Belt is 8-for-21 against Gray in his career with a home run, three doubles and an 1.147 OPS. In general, Belt has a .901 career OPS in Denver.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Dahl went 3-for-4 on Opening Day before tapering off, but he seems to be finding his rhythm again and enters Wednesday on a five-game hitting streak. Dahl hit a triple and scored a run against the Giants on Tuesday night and also had an RBI single on Monday. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against San Francisco on Wednesday night.

