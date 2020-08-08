Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Yankees lose to Phillies, fans BLAST air-horns in lot to distract Yanks at-bats ( 3:13 )

As the grandson of MLB Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has always faced high expectations. And after breaking through as a 28-year-old with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in his rookie season last year, Yastrzemski has taken his game to another level and become an extremely popular option for MLB DFS lineups. Yastrzemski is slashing .319/.467/.638 so far in 2020 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

However, on Saturday he'll be tested by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for only the second time in his career (0-for-1). And MLB daily Fantasy players will be wondering if he's worth such a hefty price in a tough matchup or if they should be looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool as they enter MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out DFS millionaire Mike McClure's MLB DFS advice, stacks and optimal strategy.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure was high on Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The result: Trout went 2-for-5 with a 440-foot home run and two RBIs on his 29th birthday. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi at $4,000 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old is off to an incredibly difficult 2-for-33 start to his 2020 season, but a .111 BABIP that is more than 200 points below his career average paints a pretty clear picture of somebody who is due for some positive results soon.

Benintendi and the Red Sox will go against Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson on Saturday and Benintendi has a .822 career OPS against right-handed pitching that is 129 points higher than he has against lefties in his career, making him a strong choice for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Trout again ($6,000 on DraftKings, $4,600 on FanDuel). After taking a few days off for the birth of his first child last week, Trout has returned in MVP form once again. He's hit four home runs with seven RBIs in the four games since his return. Now on a six-game hitting streak where he's 10-for-27.

On Saturday, Trout and the Angels will go head-to-head with Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard. The 22-year-old gave up six earned runs in just five innings during his lone start against the Angels back in 2019 and Trout went 1-for-3 off Allard and 2-for-6 in that game. Trout has a .944 career OPS against left-handed pitching overall, so confidently build your MLB DFS lineups around him.

