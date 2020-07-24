Watch Now: Dodgers Lock Up Mookie Betts ( 1:47 )

Only the Nationals and Yankees will have off-days on Friday, as 26 teams celebrate their own 2020 MLB Opening Day on July 24, while the Dodgers and Giants will get back to work after a Thursday opener. The Blue Jays appear to have an agreement to play home games at Camden Yards in Baltimore, and daily Fantasy baseball players will need to weigh whether to include Toronto's stars among their MLB DFS picks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio are all looking ahead to potential breakout years, but can you trust the youngsters in your MLB DFS lineups this early in the season?

Meanwhile, aces like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Lucas Giolito should create a deep and talented group of pitchers for Friday's MLB DFS player pool.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups that returned as much as 30x.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 24

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez. Martinez has become one of baseball's preeminent sluggers over the years, with 124 home runs and 339 RBIs in the last three seasons alone.

On Friday, Martinez will be matched up against Orioles starter Tommy Milone, who pitched mostly out of the bullpen on his way to a 4-10 record and a 4.76 ERA. Martinez is 6-for-18 lifetime off Milone with two home runs and eight RBIs. He also posted a .947 OPS against Baltimore in 2019.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rockies outfielder David Dahl. The 26-year-old slashed .302/.353/.524 in 413 plate appearances with 15 home runs, 61 RBIs and four stolen bases last season.

Dahl and the Rockies will take on Rangers Opening Day starter Lance Lynn, and the left-handed outfielder crushed right-handed starting pitching in 2019. He posted a .976 against righty starters and hit 13 of his 15 home runs against them.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 24

