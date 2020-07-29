Watch Now: How The COVID-19 Crisis Is Impacting Major League Baseball ( 2:20 )

New York Yankees players voted unanimously to continue their season on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. The return of high-profile bats like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres as they take an Orioles squad that lost 223 games the last two seasons will inject plenty of life into the MLB DFS player pool for Wednesday. The Yankees will send out ace Gerrit Cole (1-0, 1.80 ERA), while the Orioles will turn to Asher Wojciechowski in what appears to be a lopsided pitching matchup that could make Yankees hitters appealing despite their lofty price tags. Who should you target with your MLB DFS picks?

Will the Yankees experience any rust after multiple unexpected days off, and who else should you roster in your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you setting your own MLB DFS rosters for Wednesday.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 29

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Angels infielder David Fletcher at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. The Angels' leadoff hitter is off to a blistering start, going 10-for-18 to start the season to go along with four walks, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Fletcher has hit safely in all five games he's played so far this season and owns a six-game hitting streak dating back to 2019. On Wednesday, he'll take on Mariners starter Justin Dunn, a 24-year-old who pitched 6.2 innings for Seattle last season but had never previously pitched above Double-A and has a 4.70 career minor-league ERA.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Twins outfielder Max Kepler at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Kepler is coming off a career-high 36 home runs in 2019 and began the season by hitting the first pitch he saw off White Sox ace Lucas Giolito into the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kepler added another home run off Giolito in the second inning of Minnesota's Opening Day win over Chicago and hits at the top of a dynamic Twins offense against right-handed pitching. The Twins will take on the Cardinals on Wednesday, and St. Louis is sending Daniel Ponce de Leon to the mound, which gives Kepler another favorable lefty-righty matchup.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 29

