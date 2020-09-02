Watch Now: How Dodgers Rotation Stacks Up To NL Powers ( 0:21 )

Nationals starter Max Scherzer is 5-0 with a 2.40 ERA in his career at Citizens Bank Park and on Wednesday he'll take the mound against the Phillies with hopes of continued dominance in Philadelphia. MLB daily Fantasy players will certainly be looking at Scherzer as one of the top starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool. However, there are other options with big-time potential as Dinelson Lamet takes on the Angels and Zac Gallen and Walker Buehler duel in Los Angeles.

So which starting pitcher should you target for your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? And which MLB DFS stacks should you be playing on a day where four games have totals of 10 or higher in the MLB odds according to William Hill? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure had Indians starter Shane Bieber at the top of his pitching rankings. The result: Bieber threw six innings of one-hit ball and struck out nine against the Royals. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Wednesday, Sept. 2, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sept. 2

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Baez has struggled thus far in 2020, with a .200/.243/.369 slash line, but he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs.

Baez has been negatively impacted by a .266 BABIP that is 69 points below his career average despite the fact that his average exit velocity is up from 91.0 mph to 91.3 mph. Eventually Baez should be paid off for hitting the ball hard and Pirates starter Joe Musgrove has given up 11 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings since returning to the Pirates rotation on July 24. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Indians first baseman Carlos Santana at $3,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The veteran hit 34 home runs last season and had a .912 OPS, but he's only gone deep four times in 2020 with the Cleveland offense struggling as a whole.

But he does have a .380 OBP with a career-high 20.9 percent walk rate and his ability to get on has led to 22 runs scored so far this season. Santana's .239 BABIP is also 54 points lower than it was in 2019 and 27 points lower than his career average, so we should expect some positive regression soon and he's proven throughout his career that he's capable of hitting the ball out of the ballpark in bunches.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sept. 2

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday?