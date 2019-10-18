MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, Yankees vs. Astros lineups for 2019 ALCS Game 5

The Houston Astros are nine innings away from heading back to the World Series for the second time in three seasons, leading the American League Championship Series 3-1 and facing the New York Yankees in Game 5 at 7:08 p.m. ET Friday. All-Star right-hander Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA in 2019 regular season) faces left-hander James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) in a rematch of Sunday's Game 2. Verlander is 14-8 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 career postseason appearances and is 4-0 with a 2.38 ERA in the postseason against the Yankees in seven appearances. With FanDuel offering a $200,000 Friday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $222,000 AL Pennant Push, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Friday's ALCS game, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Thursday, he was on Houston Astros center fielder George Springer. The result: Springer smashed a 3-run home run to realize huge value for MLB DFS players who chose him. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's AL Championship Series 2019 Game 5 between the Astros and Yankees.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $8,500 on FanDuel and $14,700 on DraftKings. Bregman doubled and scored twice Thursday night in the Astros' 8-3 victory in Game 4, and has three doubles and nine runs scored this postseason. The four-year veteran smacked a career-high 41 home runs and 112 RBI in the regular season, finishing with a .296/.423/.592 slash line.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday also involves rostering Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley ($7,000 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings). Brantley went 2-for-4 in Game 4 on Thursday night, and has hit .333 against Yankees Game 5 starter James Paxton in his career. Brantley notched 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 90 RBI in the regular season.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday's 2019 ALCS game? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament and cash game lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.