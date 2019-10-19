MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, Yankees vs. Astros lineups for 2019 ALCS Game 6

The New York Yankees and starting pitcher James Paxton were able to hold the Astros at bay on Friday night, winning Game 5 of the ALCS 4-1 to force a Game 6. The Astros still lead the series 3-2 and both teams are expected to have a bullpen day with Luis Severino and Gerrit Cole waiting in the wings for a potential Game 7. So two loaded lineups will have to battle through a lot of pitching changes on Saturday and MLB DFS players are going to have a tough time working the matchups. However, with hundreds of thousands on the line in MLBS DFS tournaments and cash games, creating optimal MLB DFS lineups on Saturday night could be worth a small fortune. So expert advice could be the difference between turning a huge profit or losing your entry fees in ALCS Game 6. So before you make your Game 6 ALCS MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's crushed his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice in the first half of the season. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers the Friday before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Thursday, he was on Houston Astros center fielder George Springer. The result: Springer smashed a 3-run home run to realize huge value for MLB DFS players who chose him. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's AL Championship Series 2019 Game 6 between the Astros and Yankees.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres at $6,500 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. Torres had another enormous season, following up an All-Star campaign in his rookie season with another All-Star year and hitting 38 home runs with 90 RBI and an .871 OPS. Thus far this postseason, he's been even better, with three home runs and 10 RBI and he's got a 1.064 OPS in the ALCS.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Saturday also involves rostering Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($8,500 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings). Bregman appears to be the leading candidate for AL MVP after hitting 41 home runs, driving in 112 and slashing .296/.423/.592 on the season. He's already got 158 career postseason plate appearances with an .848 OPS. Bregman scored a couple of runs in Game 4 and laced a single in the Game 5 loss. With a bullpen day expected in Game 6, Bregman has multiple extra-base hit potential and should be a big part of your plans in MLB DFS action on Saturday.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

