MLB DFS: Best Opening Day DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Opening Day 2018, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book, Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has also used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

For the Opening Day MLB slate on Thursday, McClure is all over Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, who is $3,300 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Moustakas exploded in 2017 with a .272 batting average and a career-best 38 home runs -- 16 more than his next best season.



He remains one of the top power sources in Kansas City's lineup and one of the top overall DFS plays at 3B. He's in line for big numbers on MLB Opening Day 2018 against White Sox pitcher James Shields, who had an abysmal 5.23 ERA last season.

Roster Moustakas and you'll still have plenty of room to add a big-time hitter like Astros outfielder George Springer, who is $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Springer is coming off a monster year in which he hit a career-best 34 home runs. He's again leading off for a potent Astros lineup, giving him plenty of opportunities to pile up hits and runs.



Springer gets an enticing Opening Day matchup against the Rangers, which had a team ERA of 4.66 last year. Starter Cole Hamels is also coming off one of his weakest seasons with a 4.20 ERA. Lock in Springer as a key part of your DFS lineup on Thursday and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player who put up explosive numbers in 2017 and gets a juicy Opening Day matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup for Opening Day on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Opening Day from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.