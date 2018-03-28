MLB DFS: Best Opening Day FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Opening Day (Thursday, March 29), you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book, Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has also used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

For the Opening Day MLB slate Thursday, McClure is all over Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton, who is $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.

Eaton missed a majority of the 2017 season with a torn ACL, but he's fully recovered for Opening Day and ready to put up big numbers at the top of a potent Nationals lineup.

He had a career-best .393 on-base percentage last year through 23 games before going down and he'll have a chance to start 2018 with a bang against a Cincinnati Reds staff that had baseball's second-worst ERA in 2017 at 5.17.

Roster Eaton and you'll still have plenty of room to add a big-time hitter like Astros outfielder George Springer, who is $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Springer has always been a threat to get on base and score, but his power found a new level in 2017 with a career-best 34 home runs.

He'll again top a loaded Astros lineup that will take aim at the Rangers on Thursday, a team that had a 4.66 ERA last year.

McClure is also targeting a player who put up explosive numbers in 2017 and gets a juicy Opening Day matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup for Opening Day on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Opening Day from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.