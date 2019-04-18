MLB DFS: Bryce Harper and best picks for April 18 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

There are 10 games and multiple slates for MLB DFS players to sort through on Thursday, April 18, with some intriguing matchups such as Dodgers vs. Brewers and Phillies vs. Rockies on the MLB schedule. Among the MLB DFS tournament options is a $100K Thursday MLB Grand Slam on FanDuel and a $200K Relay Throw on DraftKings. With huge names such as Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger among the most expensive options for Thursday, MLB DFS players have some tough choices to make. And before locking in any of your MLB DFS lineups, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional daily Fantasy sports player, and his top MLB DFS picks and advice can help you navigate Thursday's slates.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels at $9,000 on FanDuel. The result? Hamels struck out eight over seven scoreless innings and picked up the win against the Marlins -- returning a whopping 55 points and over 6x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Thursday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Harper at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. After a red-hot start in Philly, Harper has cooled a bit and seen his average fall to .262 entering play on Thursday. But a game at hitter-friendly Coors Field in Denver could be just what he needs to get going. Harper has hit .474 at this stadium over the past three years, so confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks for Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Thursday includes targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ($3,600 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who has seen his price come down after a slow start, but is a tremendous value on Thursday. Blackmon is hitting just .219 on the season, but that number jumps to .357 at home. He costs about $1,000 less on both sites than he did earlier in the season, but still has plenty of upside, so don't pass up this value pick.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.