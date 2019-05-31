MLB DFS: Buster Posey and top picks for May 31 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

All 30 teams will be in action on Friday, May 31, and the MLB DFS main slate on FanDuel and DraftKings will feature all 15 games that begin at 7 p.m. ET or later. Patrick Corbin, Chris Sale and Kenta Maeda are among the most expensive pitchers, while there are plenty of big-name hitters such as Christian Yelich, Nolan Arenado, Cody Bellinger and Josh Bell to consider. And before entering an MLB DFS tournament such as the $250K Frozen Rope on DraftKings or the $125K Friday MLB Grand Slam on FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal picks, advice and top MLB DFS picks for May 31 can help you crush your selections this evening.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

For Friday's slate, we can tell you one of the top MLB DFS picks that McClure is eyeing is Giants catcher Buster Posey at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. Posey is slashing just .247/2/16 on the season, but he's a top bargain on Friday because of his dream matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. They've had the worst pitching staff in baseball this year, giving up well over 100 home runs on the season already. This is a matchup Posey can exploit, so lock him in at a fraction of the price of some of the other catchers on Friday.

Part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes targeting Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl ($4,000 on FanDuel, $4,700 on DraftKings), who has two home runs over the last four games and is sixth in the National League in batting average (.319). He has a great chance to return value against Blue Jays' pitcher Edwin Jackson, who is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and a WHIP of 1.64 on the season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.