MLB DFS: Carlos Correa and best picks for April 19 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

All 30 teams will be in action on the MLB schedule for Friday, April 19, giving MLB DFS players a large pool to build their rosters for various tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel or DraftKings. Hitters such as Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Nolan Arenado and pitchers such as Jose Berrios, Justin Verlander and Madison Bumgarner are sure to be popular MLB DFS picks for Friday. But they all come with high price tags, so the key will be to balance high-end players with value picks up and down your rosters. Some expert help can go a long way, and that's why you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player and his top picks, optimal MLB DFS lineups and advice can help you navigate Friday's huge slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson at just $2,100 on FanDuel. The result? He went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base -- returning a whopping 37.1 points and almost 18x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Astros second baseman Carlos Correa at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. The 2015 Rookie of the Year has put up decent numbers thus far in 2019, hitting .273 with a couple home runs and seven RBIs, showing some signs of rebounding from a disappointing 2018 campaign.

He's in an ideal spot to go off for big numbers on Friday as the Astros play at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park against the Rangers and starter Drew Smyly, who has a sky-high 7.15 ERA. Confidently lock in Correa at a very affordable price and look for big returns in this prime matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ($3,500 on FanDuel, $5,000 on DraftKings), who has seen his price come down after a slow start, but is a tremendous value on Friday against the Phillies. Blackmon is hitting just .221 on the season, but that number jumps to .333 at home. He costs about $1,000 less on both sites than he did earlier in the season, but still has plenty of upside, so don't pass up this value pick.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you'd expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.