MLB DFS: Carlos Correa and top picks for April 2 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of big-name pitchers to choose from as some rotations begin their second time through in the 2019 MLB season on Tuesday, April 2. Blake Snell, Masahiro Tanaka, Justin Verlander, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu are among the expected starters, while Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper are among the most expensive position players for MLB DFS tournaments on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. Before figuring out which big names are worth the price, and which value picks might surprise, first check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS players and his top MLB DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help you navigate Tuesday's MLB slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Monday, McClure recommended Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result: Urias threw five strong innings against the Giants, giving up no runs, just three hits and striking out seven -- returning 36 points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Tuesday's MLB DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Blue Jays 1B/DH Rowdy Tellez at $2,700 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. Tellez exploded on Sunday with a three-run homer that helped him return a whopping 25 points and over 11x value on FanDuel. The lefty gets an extremely favorable matchup against Orioles righty Andrew Cashner, who got rocked for six earned runs in four innings on Opening Day, so Tellez is one of the MLB DFS value picks you can make with confidence.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes targeting Carlos Correa at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Correa started the season a few days late due to a neck injury, but he looked extremely comfortable at the plate on Monday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He also gets the luxury of hitting at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the most hitter-friendly stadium during the 2018 MLB season.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.