MLB DFS: Chad Pinder and top picks for May 19 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Fifteen games are on the Sunday, May 19, MLB schedule, and that means there will be a huge player pool for MLB DFS tournaments and cash games getting underway throughout the day. There are plenty of intriguing options at pitcher such as Noah Syndergaard and Hyun-Jin Ryu, while there's also no shortage of power options with hitters such as Christian Yelich, Charlie Blackmon and George Springer available.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLBDFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 12x.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes targeting Athletics second baseman/outfielder Chad Pinder at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. The utility player is putting up better-than-expected numbers this season as he enters the weekend hitting .270 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. And he'll look to build on those figures Sunday against Tigers lefty Gregory Soto, who has struggled in his two starts and enters this matchup with a sky-high 13.50 ERA and a WHIP of 2.67. Confidently lock Pinder in at his low price and look for him to expose this matchup.

Another one of the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday that McClure is recommending is Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger ($5,700 on DraftKings, $4,800 on FanDuel), who has been the hottest hitter in Major League Baseball this season as he entered the weekend with a .401 batting average. Bellinger is taking on the Reds this weekend at Great American Ballpark, one of the most-hitter friendly venues in the league, so this opportunity is too good to pass up, even though he's one of the more expensive players on both sites.

