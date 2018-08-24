MLB DFS: Charlie Blackmon and best picks for August 24 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups

With 14 games on the MLB DFS main slate on Friday, August 24, there are plenty of tournament options to cash in on such as the $300,000 MLB Colossus on FanDuel and the $250,000 MLB Starting Nine on DraftKings. Before setting your MLB DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings who has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player.



On Thursday, McClure called Cubs second baseman Javier Baez one of his main focuses for the matchup against the Reds. The result? He went off for three hits, including a home run, and stole a base -- returning 40.1 points on FanDuel and over 10x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Friday's main slate, McClure loves Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Turner (.269/15/52) is an elite producer of runs (78) and stolen bases (32), meaning he can return points on both sites in a hurry. And he gets an enticing matchup against the Mets and starter Jason Vargas, who has a sky-high ERA of 7.67 and a WHIP of 1.72. Be sure to lock Turner in as a top MLB DFS pick on Friday.

Another MLB DFS pick he's all over: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.

Blackmon leads the National League in runs scored at 92 and has reached safely in seven straight games, recording nine hits during that span. He gets to play at hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he's batting .326 on the year, on Friday, so be sure to lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he's not even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.