MLB DFS: Charlie Blackmon and best picks for September 26 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

With just five days left in the MLB regular season and the MLB playoffs bearing down, there are 16 games of action on Wednesday thanks to a Red Sox vs. Orioles doubleheader. There are 12 games starting after 7 p.m. ET featured on the MLB DFS main slate with a $150,000 prize pool on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before entering a tournament such as the MLB Monster on FanDuel or the Extra Innings on DraftKings, you'll want to check out the MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure, a DFS professional with almost $2 million in career winnings and a top-notch predictive model that has helped SportsLine subscribers to cashes in MLB DFS all season long by identifying top values.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks, including an incredible one on Tuesday.

McClure suggested rostering Pittsburgh Pirates 2B Pablo Reyes in his optimal FanDuel lineup and the return was massive if you took his advice. At the low price of $2,400, Reyes scored 37.90 points on FanDuel thanks to a 2-for-3 day including a three-run home run with two walks and two runs scored. That was good for nearly a 16x return on investment.

On Wednesday, McClure likes Philadelphia Phillies 1B Carlos Santana at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings for MLB DFS lineups. Santana has been mired in a minor slump recently, returning more than 4x on investment just once for FanDuel players in the last 11 games, but it's helped guide his price down to $3,300 after peaking at $4,100 earlier this year.

And Santana has a solid matchup against Rockies right-hander German Marquez. Even though he's only faced Marquez five times in his career (two hits), Marquez has struggled against left-handed hitters (Santana switch hits), with an OPS against of .804 when facing lefties vs. .596 against righties.

Staying in Denver, McClure also likes Charlie Blackmon's matchup against Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta. Like Santana, Blackmon ($4,500 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings) doesn't have a long history against Pivetta (two hits in four at-bats), but he has a .901 OPS against right-handed power pitchers this season with 18 extra-base hits in 169 plate appearances against that style of pitcher.

