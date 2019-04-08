MLB DFS: Charlie Blackmon and top picks for April 8 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have several marquee matchups to study for the Monday, April 8, MLB schedule with MVPs Mike Trout and Christian Yelich squaring off in Angels vs. Brewers, while several big-name arms such as Justin Verlander, Masahiro Tanaka, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Felix Hernandez are scheduled to be on the hill. Before entering an MLB DFS tournament or cash game such as the $125k Monday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $400k Mega Swing for the Fences on DraftKings, first be sure to check out the MLB DFS optimal lineups from Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player and his advice and top MLB DFS picks for April 8 can help you navigate Monday's slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Astros shortstop Aledmys Diaz at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result? He exploded with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs -- returning a whopping 38.4 points and almost 20x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson at $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. It's been a slow start for Donaldson (.167), who the Braves paid $23 million for in 2019. But he topped 30 home runs in three of his last four seasons, and McClure loves his value this evening as he hits in the thin air in Denver.

Part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Monday also include targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings) as both these players look to benefit from hitter-friendly conditions in the 8:40 p.m. ET Braves vs. Rockies matchup at Coors Field. Blackmon is hitting .300 on the season and had perhaps his best day at the plate of the season thus far on Sunday, hitting a double, a triple and drawing two walks against the Dodgers.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.