MLB DFS: Cody Bellinger and best picks for June 27 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a full day of action on Thursday, June 27, with some of the league's top pitchers such as Stephen Strasburg, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler among the expected starters. And there are some intriguing matchups such as Braves vs. Cubs, Dodgers vs. Rockies and Angels vs. Athletics on the schedule. The key to cashing in on MLB DFS tournaments on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings is figuring out which stars are worth their price and which overlooked players will surprise. Before locking in any MLB DFS lineups of your own on Thursday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top MLB DFS picks, player pool, advice and optimal lineups can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments two weekends ago, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

Then on Wednesday, he put Mets outfielder Dominic Smith in his optimal lineup on FanDuel. The result: Smith went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, walk, stolen base and two runs scored -- returning over 16x value. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Thursday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure is targeting for Thursday is Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings. Eaton is hitting .303 in the month of June and he'll look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who gave up five runs in five innings in his last start against the Nationals. Eaton has also been patient at the plate, recording a walk in four of his last five outings, which will give him plenty of opportunities to score runs -- a valuable DFS asset.

Another pick he loves: Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. Bellinger hit his 26th homer of the season last night against the Diamondbacks, and now he gets a mouth-watering matchup against Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Lambert, who has surrendered nine runs in eight innings at Coors Field. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Colorado on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.