MLB DFS: Cody Bellinger and top picks for May 17 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a lot on the line Friday evening with FanDuel hosting a $250K Giant Grand Slam and DraftKings running a $400K Mega 8's. And with 15 games on the MLB schedule for Friday, May 17, and a massive player pool that includes big-time bats like Christian Yelich and Mike Trout, as well as aces such as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, there are plenty of tough calls to make. Mixing high-end players with value picks is the key to cashing in on Friday, and before finalizing any MLB DFS lineups of your own, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player and his top picks, advice and optimal lineups can help you crush your selections on Friday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 12x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes targeting Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger ($4,500 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who is putting together a historic campaign. He leads the league with an astonishing .401 batting average, while entering play on Friday second in the league in home runs (15) and first in RBIs (41). The Dodgers get a nice matchup against the Reds and starter Anthony DeSclafani on Friday at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, so look for Bellinger to go off for massive numbers in this situation.

Another one of the top MLB DFS picks for Friday that McClure is recommending is Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Chapman is slashing .265/10/24, putting him well on his way to a career year. Despite his strong numbers, he's just the ninth-most expensive third baseman on FanDuel, making him a strong value play for Friday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.