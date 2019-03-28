MLB DFS: Corey Dickerson and top picks for 2019 Opening Day DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Jacob deGrom vs. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander vs. Blake Snell are just two of the high-profile pitching battles set for MLB Opening Day 2019 on Thursday. And with aces taking the hill in every game, MLB DFS players will need to make the call on not only which pitchers are worth the price, but also which hitters can perform against top-tier pitching. Opening Day is one of the most challenging MLB DFS slates of the entire season, and there's a lot on the line, too. In fact, FanDuel is running a $333K Opening Day Rally, while DraftKings is hosting a $400K Season Opener. Before submitting your Opening Day MLB DFS lineups for tournaments, cash games or 50-50s on Thursday, see who DFS pro Mike McClure is rostering. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush Opening Day.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season with multiple huge cashes on big daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, and anyone who followed him was up big.

For MLB Opening Day 2019, we can tell you McClure is high on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $3,800 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Bryant is looking for a bounce-back season after 2018 was derailed by a nagging shoulder injury. He's feeling healthy heading into the opener, but his lower numbers last season have led to a discount in his MLB DFS pricing. He'll be highly-motivated to prove that last season was a fluke, and McClure has found huge value on him for Opening Day.

Part of McClure's 2019 Opening Day MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson at $2,800 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.

Dickerson's 2018 campaign showed that the impressive numbers he put up early in his career with the Rockies weren't just a result of playing 81 games at Coors Field. He hit .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 135 games for Pittsburgh last year, while posting a .330 on-base percentage, his best since 2015.

The Pirates play the Reds on Opening Day, and Cincinnati is going with Luis Castillo on the hill, a pitcher who lacks the impressive resume of many other starters on the slate. Castillo went 10-12 last year with a 4.30 ERA, so Dickerson has a chance to return plenty of value at a small price and should be in your MLB DFS lineups for Opening Day on Thursday

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Opening Day because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Opening Day? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.