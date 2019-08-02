MLB DFS: David Dahl and top August 2 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season continues on Friday and plenty of expected offense should make for some high-scoring action in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. There are a total of six games where Vegas has set the over-under for runs scored in double digits, including a whopping 14-run total as the Giants take on the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. Shaun Anderson is taking on Peter Lambert for the pitching matchup and both have ERAs over 5.00, making studs like Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Buster Posey likely to be popular options for MLB DFS lineups on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Orioles and Blue Jays have a total of 11 in a battle between the two worst teams in the AL East and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is scorching-hot with a .393 average, four home runs and 16 RBI in the last seven days. But before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday night, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Thursday, he rostered Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts on FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts had a massive day, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs -- returning almost 50 points and over 12x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Dahl (.302/15/61) has provided some big returns for DFS players recently, like when he went for over 9x on FanDuel earlier this week against the Dodgers. He's recorded at least one hit in nine straight games, but comes at a more affordable price than others players in Colorado's lineups such as Blackmon, Trevor Story or Nolan Arenado, so you can confidently lock him in and look for a nice return on value against the Giants.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Giants first baseman Brandon Belt ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings). Belt has the benefit of playing in the thin air of Coors Field on Friday night against a rookie pitcher (Lambert) with a whopping 5.67 ERA entering the night. Belt has a .927 career OPS in Coors Field and had seven multi-hit games in July before beginning the month of August with two hits on Thursday, so be sure to get him into your MLB DFS lineups on Friday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

