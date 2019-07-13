MLB DFS: David Dahl and top July 13 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Eleven games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later are on the MLB schedule Saturday evening, and that's where the focus for the MLB DFS main slate will be. With big-time matchups such as Dodgers vs. Red Sox, a rematch of the 2018 World Series, Phillies vs. Nationals, a game with huge NL playoff implications, and an in-state showdown between the Astros and Rangers on the slate, FanDuel is hosting a $100K Saturday MLB Squeeze, while DraftKings has a $200K Saturday Slugfest. Those are just some of the MLB DFS tournaments and cash games available for this loaded evening, and before locking in any MLB DFS picks in of your own, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro, and his player pool, optimal lineups and MLB DFS advice can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers on the last Friday before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he rostered Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier at just $2,800 on FanDuel. The result: Kiermaier went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs -- returning 31.6 points and over 11x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now McClure has set his sights on Saturday's MLB DFS main slate.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Blackmon is one of the league's best hitters, entering play on Saturday in the top 10 in the National League in batting average (.326), runs scored (67) and slugging percentage (.624). His numbers at Coors Field are even more impressive. He's hit .448 with 16 home runs and a sky-high 1.440 OPS.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes stacking Blackmon with outfielder David Dahl, who is $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Dahl is a more affordable option in this loaded Colorado lineup, but he found Cincinnati's pitching to his liking in the series opener when he went 1-for-2 with a home run, a pair of walks and two runs scored.

Dahl ranks seventh in the National League in batting average (.309), and both Blackmon and Dahl will look to exploit a matchup against Tanner Roark, who gave up three home runs in his last outing.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for tournament-winning numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.