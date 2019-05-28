MLB DFS: David Dahl and top picks for May 28 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
The MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 28, is loaded with 15 games all beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET or later, meaning the MLB DFS main slate action will be heavy in the evening. And with some eye-popping matchups such as Cubs vs. Astros, Red Sox vs. Indians and Cardinals vs. Phillies among the games that DFS players will be evaluating, there will be plenty of potential top MLB DFS picks available for Tuesday. Before entering an MLB DFS tournament or cash game on a site like FanDuel or DraftKings and locking in players such as Stephen Strasburg, Christian Yelich, Nolan Arenado, Cody Bellinger or Mike Trout, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro, and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush your selections on Tuesday's large slate.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.
He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Tuesday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.
Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. He's stacking him with outfielder Raimel Tapia ($3,000 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings) as Colorado takes on Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (4-5, 4.75 ERA) at hitter-friendly Coors Field. This top MLB DFS stack for Tuesday gives players plenty of exposure to this matchup, all at a very affordable price that will allow you to load the rest of your rosters up with big names.
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.
So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.
