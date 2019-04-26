MLB DFS: David Fletcher and best picks for April 26 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Fifteen games are on the MLB DFS main slate on Friday, April 26, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Red Sox vs. Rays is one the marquee matchups, but MLB DFS players need to take a deep look at all 15 games to find value up and down their rosters. Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout, Javier Baez and Whit Merrifield are among the most expensive MLB DFS options, while Max Scherzer is the highest priced pitcher entering Friday night's action. And before entering an MLB DFS tournament like the $400K Friday MLB ENORMOUS Monster on FanDuel or the $200K Mini Home Run Record Breaker on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help your lineup separate from the pack on Friday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Tigers OF Nick Castellanos at $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: He went 2-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBI and a run scored, returning 25.2 points and over 8x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slate and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks for Friday that McClure recommends is Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Guerrero is set to make his MLB debut Friday night against Mike Fiers and the Oakland Athletics. Fiers has struggled mightily on the mound for Oakland thus far this season, allowing 18 earned runs in his last three starts. That bodes well for Guerrero, who's been red-hot at the plate with Triple-A Buffalo over the past two weeks, slashing .367/.424./.700 across 33 plate appearances with three home runs.

Another pick he loves: Angels OF David Fletcher at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings. Fletcher's fresh off a dominant performance against the Yankees that saw him go 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBI, returning over 11x value on FanDuel. Fletcher has returned over 4x value on FanDuel in four of his last seven outings, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Friday against the Royals, who have an accumulative team ERA of 5.29.

