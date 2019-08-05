MLB DFS: Didi Gregorius and top August 5 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Week 20 of the MLB season gets started on Monday with 14 games on the schedule for MLB DFS players to study. Some intriguing new series such as Dodgers vs. Cardinals, Twins vs. Braves and Cubs vs. Athletics are getting underway, and big names such as Mike Soroka, Lucas Giolito, Javier Baez, Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger are among the most expensive options for MLB DFS players on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. Before finalizing any MLB DFS lineups of your own, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro and his top MLB DFS picks, advice and player pool can help you make all the right calls for this loaded Monday slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Sunday, he rostered Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at just $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Bichette went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double, returning around 25 points and 7x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings. Suarez has been one of the top power-hitting infielders in all of baseball this year, entering the week ranked fifth in the National League in home runs with 29. He got on base eight total times against the Braves over their weekend series, so MLB DFS players have to like his chances to return value on Monday against the Angels and starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who is set to make his Major League debut.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius ($3,400 on FanDuel, $5,000 on DraftKings), who gets a dream matchup at Baltimore, a team with the worst ERA in the American League. Gregorius has done most of his damage away from Yankee Stadium this season, hitting .342 with five of his seven home runs on the road.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday.

