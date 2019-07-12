MLB DFS: Didi Gregorius and top July 12 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB All-Star break is over and it's back to business as usual across Major League Baseball on Friday with all 30 teams in action. The Boston Red Sox are nine games back in the AL East and two games back for the second AL Wild Card spot, and they've got a tough test to start their second half against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in MLB. With superstars like Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and J.D. Martinez playing, that game is sure to be a focal point of MLB DFS lineups on Friday night, but every game on the schedule needs to be considered. FanDuel has a $222,000 MLB Ridiculous Rally on their schedule on Friday with $50,000 to first place while DraftKings is offering a $333,000 Return to the Diamond contest with $100,000 to the winner. So before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS strategy, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

To start the second half of the season on Thursday, he rostered Rangers starter Lance Lynn on DraftKings. The result: Lynn threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a win over the Astros -- returning a whopping 36.95 points. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now McClure has set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is targeting Reds outfielder Jesse Winker ($3,400 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings) as one of his top MLB DFS picks. Winker enters the second half hitting .250 with 13 home runs and 26 RBI, but he's been hampered by a .259 BABIP after posting BABIPs of at least .322 the last two seasons. That means he should start to see more batted balls finding open spaces and makes his first-half power display even more encouraging.

Winker and the Reds face Jon Gray on a warm, dry night in Coors Field on Friday night and that should create prime conditions. All 13 of Winker's home runs this season have come off right-handed pitching and that makes him an intriguing value play.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius ($3,300 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 4x profit on FanDuel in six of his last nine games. Gregorius has been up and down since his return from Tommy John surgery in June, but he did string together six consecutive multi-hit games and hit three of his four home runs so far this season just before the All-Star break.

Gregorius gets a juicy matchup on Friday against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez, who enters the game with a 6.16 ERA and 1.75 WHIP for the season. Gregorius is 7-for-18 in his career against Sanchez with a 1.087 OPS and has 13 career home runs against the Blue Jays, which is the most he's hit against any team.

