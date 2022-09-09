The Washington Nationals hadn't scored more than 11 runs in a game since June, but they did so on Thursday afternoon in a surprising win against St. Louis. Third baseman Cesar Hernandez was especially sharp, and went 3-for-4 with three RBI, but can he give an encore for MLB DFS lineups on Friday? Over his last five games, he is batting .500 with eight total hits, a home run and six RBI.

Washington begins a series at Philadelphia on Friday, and against starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has given up nine runs over his last two starts. Hernandez looks like a strong option in the MLB DFS player pool, as he holds a career .406 average against Syndergaard in 32 career at bats against him. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cease struck out 9 and gave up just three hits in Chicago's 14-2 win over Oakland to return 32.5 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, September 9, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Alvarez was hitless in his last start on Thursday, but he had been on a five game hit-streak before that. For the season, he is batting .289 with a .974 OPS and has 31 home runs with 82 RBI.

On Friday, the Astros begin a home series against the Los Angeles Angels and starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who gave up seven runs in his last start, which also came against the Astros on July 1. He is making his first start since coming off of the 60-Day DL with a shoulder injury. Lorenzen also had a rough outing against the Astros in April, when Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a home run against him.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($5,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Hoskins went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in his last start on Thursday against Miami. Since August 24, he has had a .425 average on balls put in play, and 17 total hits with five doubles and six RBI in 13 starts.

The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin on the mound, who is 6-7 with a 4.42 against the Phillies in his career. Hoskins has 30 at bats against Corbin, and has 10 total hits with three home runs and four doubles. Hoskins' home OPS is 110 points higher than on the road, and he has hit 15 of his 26 home runs at Citizens Bank Park this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, September 9, 2022

