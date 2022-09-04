The Chicago White Sox are entrenched in a battle with the Minnesota Twins for second place in the AL Central, and wrap up a series against them on Sunday. The White Sox beat the Twins 13-0 on Saturday thanks in large part to rookie second baseman Romy Gonzalez. Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the win, but should you slot him in your MLB DFS lineups again on Sunday?

The Twins head into the series finale set to start Dylan Bundy on the mound, who gave up nine hits and two runs in just 4.2 innings pitched during his most recent start against Boston on Monday. Gonzalez has only played in 11 games this season, but he could still be a solid pick in the MLB DFS player pool after he has hit .360 with an .880 OPS over his last six games. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base to return 28 points on DraftKings and 37.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Devers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Boston's 5-3 win against Texas on Saturday. After struggling through a bit of a mini-slup to end August, Devers has been turning things around in September. Over his last three games, Devers has had two hits in each, with four doubles and six RBI.

Boston wraps things up against the Rangers at home on Sunday, and Texas is set to send right-hander Dane Dunning to the mound, who has given up 11 runs over his last four starts. Devers has only gone 1-for-6 in his previous at bats against Dunning, but could be positioned to change that after his recent success at the plate. At home this season, Devers has hit .324 with a .981 OPS, 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($5,200 on DraftKings, $4,000 on FanDuel). Bogaerts went 2-for-4 in Boston's win on Saturday. Over his last seven games, he has come away with at least two hits in each start, and is batting .536 with a 1.348 OPS during that stretch.

Bogaerts has had more success against Dunning than most other players on Boston's roster, and is 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI against him. At home this season, Bogaerts has also been a strong hitter, and has offensive splits of .316/.389/.453 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. One area that Bogaerts has found success in this season is when runners have been on base, and he has hit .319 with a .487 slugging percentage.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, September 4, 2022

