The Boston Red Sox have lost seven of their last 10 games, but after a 6-5 win over Minnesota on Wednesday, they begin a new series against Texas on Thursday. Two Boston hitters finished with three hits apiece in second baseman Trevor Story and catcher Kevin Plawecki, but can they keep it up for MLB DFS lineups once again? Story also had three hits against the Twins on Monday, but Plawecki has been in a battle with Reese McGuire for starts in Boston's lineup.

The Rangers are expected to start right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto, who gave up four runs in his most recent start last Friday against Detroit. Fantasy players scanning the MLB DFS player pool with a limited eight-game slate may want to keep an eye on the Red Sox lineup card ahead of the game. McGuire is on a five-game hitting streak and is batting .284 against right-handed pitchers, while Plawecki holds a .257 average against righties but is hitting .500 over his last four appearances overall. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins as one of his top players on FanDuel. The result: Hoskins finished as the top-scoring Fantasy first baseman after he went 3-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored. His performance returned 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, September 1. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, September 1, 2022

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Devers is looking to end a five-game hitless slump on Thursday against the Rangers, and he had a home run in his previous meeting against Otto earlier this season. Devers' drought at the plate has led to his average dipping below .300, but for the season, he still has offensive splits of .287/.343/.530.

Devers should be looking forward to Thursday, as Boston will host Texas, and Devers has been a much better hitter at home. At Fenway Park this year, Devers has hit .304 with a .919 OPS, and against right-handed pitchers like Otto, he has hit 21 of his 25 home runs. In three games this season against the Rangers, Devers has slashed .429/.429/.857, and Thursday sets up as the ideal slump-busting scenario for him.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Braves outfielder Michael Harris ($4,300 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings). Harris is on an eight-game hitting streak and had a double and a walk in his last start against Colorado on Wednesday. Over the last five games, Harris is hitting .474 with a 1.208 OPS, and has 13 total bases with four doubles.

Earlier this month, Harris signed a monster eight-year, $72 million contract extension, and he has shown his worth as the Braves continue chasing the Mets at the top of the NL East. Atlanta wraps up its series against Colorado on Thursday and starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who had a 10.80 ERA in two August starts. Harris only had two at-bats in his previous meeting with Kuhl, but took a hit from one of them, and he is primed for more after his recent run of hot hitting.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, September 1, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.