The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins had their Tuesday game postponed and will make up for it with a doubleheader on Wednesday. With the first of the two games featured in tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, which names in the MLB DFS player pool would be good for you to target? The Twins are set to give Louie Varland his first career major league start, which could present a big opportunity for the Yankees' heavy hitters.

One player that could be a sneaky pick for MLB DFS lineups is New York shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has four total hits, a home run and a double over his last three games. Giancarlo Stanton actually has just a .091 batting average against the Twins this season, but Aaron Judge has two home runs, two doubles and five RBI against Minnesota in four games this year. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Muncy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double to return 37 points on DraftKings and 50.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Soto has just two hits in his last eight games -- both came in one game against the Dodgers on Sunday -- so now is the time to hit on him while his MLB DFS value has dipped a bit. One thing keeping Soto afloat is his ability to draw walks, and he leads the majors with 117. Additionally, he has 24 home runs with 52 RBI and 20 doubles so far in 2022.

The Padres wrap up their series against Arizona on Wednesday, who are set to start a young pitcher in left-hander Tommy Henry. Wednesday sets up as a get-right game for Soto, as Henry gave up seven runs in his most recent start a week ago and has a 4.83 ERA this season. Traditionally, Soto hasn't been as strong against lefty pitching as he has right-handers, but last season he finished with offensive splits of .280/.403/.472 against southpaws.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($3,500 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Nootbaar is in the midst of a bit of a four game mini-slump, where he has gone without a hit, but he's not too far removed a strong run of hitting to close out August. From August 20 through August 31, Nootbaar had 14 hits with four home runs and nine RBI over 13 appearances.

The Cardinals continue their series against Washington on Wednesday, and will face starting pitcher Cory Abbott, whose last start was all the way back on August 17. Nootbaar has logged just two previous at-bats against Abbott, but took a hit from one of them last season. Against right-handed pitchers like Abbott this year, Nootbaar has hit 10 of his 11 home runs and 27 of his 35 RBI.

