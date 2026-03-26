An 11-game slate highlights Thursday's MLB Opening Day schedule, which begins at 1:15 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the MLB DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Skenes are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, March 26

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero ($5,800 DraftKings, $3,800 FanDuel). Last season, in 154 games, Caminero hit .264 with a team-high 45 home runs, 28 doubles and 110 RBI. He finished the season on a tear, going 8-for-19 with a homer, two RBI and three walks over the final five games. He is entering his fourth season in MLB, all with the Rays. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Caminero with first baseman Yandy Diaz ($4,400 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). In 150 games, Diaz batted .300, with 29 doubles, one triple, 25 homers and 83 RBI. He had a .482 slugging percentage as well as an .848 OPS. He is in his 10th season in MLB, including eight years in Tampa Bay. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, March 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.