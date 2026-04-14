Any daily Fantasy baseball players that had Oneil Cruz in their MLB DFS lineups on Monday were surely rewarded. He had 3 RBI, scored 3 runs, walked twice, collected a pair of hits and even stole a base. This wasn't just an outlier of performance for Cruz as he's now on a 12-game hit streak that's the longest active in baseball. This has caused a rise in the price to roster Cruz within MLB DFS picks, but he's returned the investment.

Others like Jordan Walker, William Contreras, James Wood are also on hit streaks of eight-plus games. However, batter vs. pitcher matchups are important when constructing an MLB DFS strategy, so which of these players are worth rostering for Tuesday MLB daily Fantasy? Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, April 14

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings, $4,200 on FanDuel). The three-time MVP clubbed two home runs on Monday versus the Angles, as Judge now tops the AL with six dingers on the year. After a pedestrian start to the year, Judge has now reached base safely multiple times in three straight games, with five RBI and four runs scored over that stretch. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Judge with outfielder Randal Grichuk ($2,200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). New York sat outfielder Trent Grisham versus a LHP on Monday, with Grichuk starting in his place, and the Yankees will face another southpaw on Tuesday. Reid Detmers of the Angels will take the mound, and Grichuk is 2 for 2 in his career off the pitcher, including a home run. Detmers has struggled against right-handed batters like Grichuk as a whole this season, allowing an OPS (.766) that's 183 points higher than against LHBs (.583). See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.