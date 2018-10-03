MLB DFS for AL Wild Card Game: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Jed Lowrie

The 2018 AL Wild Card Game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening. MLB DFS players can get in on the action with the major daily Fantasy sports sites holding single-game tournaments for this huge battle. DraftKings is holding a $200,000 MLB Showdown, while FanDuel is featuring a $100,000 MLB Rally. Whether you're entering one of those MLB DFS tournaments or any others, be sure to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

For the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday, McClure rostered Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The result? Story was one of the only offensive bright spots in a 2-1 game, going 3-for-6 with a double and a run scored. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday's single-game slate featuring the AL Wild Card Round showdown between the Yankees and Athletics, McClure loves Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who hit 29 home runs and recorded 84 RBIs on the season.

He's stacking him with second baseman Jed Lowrie as the A's take aim at Yankees starter Luis Severino, who struggled in the second half of the season. And Lowrie, especially, has had a lot of success against Severino, going 6-for-11 lifetime with three RBIs. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack and watch the points roll in on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between cashing in or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.