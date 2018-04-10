MLB DFS for April 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Tuesday, April 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.
On Monday, with several elite pitching options such as Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander available, McClure chose to build his roster around Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
The result: Scherzer threw a dominant two-hit shutout, recording 10 strikeouts and returning almost 70 points on FanDuel. Thanks to picks like these, anyone who entered McClure's optimal lineup on FanDuel more than doubled their money on Monday in tournaments.
For Tuesday's main slate, McClure loves the value of Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who is just $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.
With Wil Myers on the disabled list, Renfroe is the primary right fielder for the Padres. He got a day off on Monday, but is expected to be rested and back in the lineup on Tuesday to take aim at Coors Field.
He's a steal at this price, especially against Rockies starter Tyler Anderson, who is off to a shaky start this year with a 7.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.
Roster Renfroe for next to nothing and you'll have plenty of room to load your lineup with stars like Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.
Arenado, a right-handed batter, is hitting .300 on the year with a home run and six RBIs. He's in position to build on those numbers against lefty Joey Lucchesi on Tuesday as he also looks to take advantage of the friendly hitting environment in Denver.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
