MLB DFS for April 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Wednesday, April 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.
On Tuesday, McClure rostered Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe as a bargain at just $2,600 on FanDuel. The result: Renfroe exploded for a home run and three RBIs -- returning 25.7 points on FanDuel, more than double his season high. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable evening.
For Wednesday's main slate, McClure is all over Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.
Gallo has a hit in five of his last six games and already has three home runs and 10 RBIs on the season. He has a favorable chance to pad those numbers against 21-year old Jaime Barria, who is making his MLB debut on Wednesday.
Another big-time slugger McClure loves for Wednesday: Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who is $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.
With a .317 batting average, a pair of home runs, six RBIs and an on-base percentage of .451, Bryant has been the Cubs' top hitter so far in the 2018 MLB season.
He faces Pirates starter Steven Brault, who is off to a hot start this season with a 1.13 ERA. But Bryant has historically dominated Brault, posting seven hits, a home run and two RBIs off him in seven career at-bats. Take advantage of this strong individual matchup for Bryant and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Wednesday against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
