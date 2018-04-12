MLB DFS for April 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, April 12, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.
On Wednesday, McClure rostered Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar for just $2,400 on FanDuel. The result: Profar recorded two hits, an RBI and a steal -- returning his second best performance of the season with 15.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable evening.
For Thursday's main slate, McClure is all over Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman as a value play at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.
Zimmerman, who should be well-rested after an off-day on Wednesday, has a lifetime .333 average against Rockies starter Chad Bettis, whom he'll face on Thursday.
Colorado's pitching staff has been shaky overall, coming into Thursday with a team ERA of 4.70, which ranks 24th in the league.
For that reason, McClure is stacking Zimmerman with teammate and star outfielder Bryce Harper, who is $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
Harper's contract year is off to a stellar start, as he's hitting .316 with six home runs and 12 RBIs. He also has a lifetime batting average of .333 against Bettis, so he has big upside on Thursday.
McClure is also targeting a pitcher who is off to a hot start and gets a dream matchup against a struggling lineup. The stars are aligning for him to go for at least 60 points on FanDuel and at least 40 on DraftKings, all at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
